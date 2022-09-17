The Glovers, who have won just once this season, were the better side but conceded a late equaliser from Jesurun Uchegbulam.

"We played a team who are top of the league off the park for the majority of the game and they are a very good side,” Hargreaves told BBC Radio Somerset.

"For the majority of the game we were on top.

Yeovil Town boss Chris Hargreaves.

"I have been speaking to Cooky and he was saying you did not get what you deserved and you were the better side. He did say sometimes football is cruel and you did not get what you deserved.

"But we made some fundamental errors at the wrong time.”

Josh Staunton appeared to have hit the winner on 80 minutes but Uchegbulam levelled from a corner with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Hargreaves added: "I am delighted with the performance but it is tempered with a little bit of annoyance because obviously I can’t step on the pitch and lock-on to a man myself. I did it as a player but I can't do it from the touchline.

"We were outstanding but, as in every level, it matters in both boxes.