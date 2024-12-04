MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey celebrates victory over Chesterfield.

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey hailed his side’s lighting fast start in their 3-0 victory over Chesterfield.

Scott Hogan scored a club record goal after just 12 seconds as the Dons brushed off the cobwebs following two weeks without a game.

Alex Gilbey bagged two more as the on-song Dons moved third in the League Two table with their sixth straight win.

"I thought we played really well. I know they had a man sent off, but we still had to beat a good Chesterfield side,” said Lindsey "The way we attacked the game after more than two weeks without a game, but you couldn't tell. We had the bit between our teeth.

"Chesterfield are a really good side, and even with ten men, they hit the post twice. So we got away with a little bit there. Paul Cook is a good manager, and we're pleased with the manner in which we've played and the result.

"They're one of the highest scorers in the division, definitely above us, so we knew they were capable of scoring goals. Tonight, they've not scored so we must've done something right.

"We had to start fast. We hadn't played for 16 days, so we had to start brightly. And Chesterfield had a really tough journey to Exeter, played in a tough game, got beaten and then had a long journey home. And then they had to come here, so we felt the start to the game was vital, and it was.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start, I don't know how many seconds it was, a club record, brilliant."

The shell-shocked visitors found themselves trailing with just 12 seconds gone before they self-destructed midway through the first half.

Darren Oldaker received his second booking on 24 minutes for dissent, before the Dons took full advantage to double their advantage two minutes later through Alex Gilbey.

Plucky Spireites battled hard in the second half and went close when Ryan Colclough and Branden Horton both hit the post in the final ten minutes.

But any hopes of an unlikely fightback were ended when Gilbey bagged his brace either side of those moments of bad luck.

It could have been a much heavier defeat with the impressive Max Thompson making three big second-half stops to keep the score down.