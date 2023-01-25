'We had the better chances' - Altrincham manager's verdict on late defeat to Chesterfield

The Robins were well-organised throughout and were minutes away from earning a point and extending their unbeaten run to 11 games until Ash Palmer headed in Jeff King’s corner.

Victory moves the Spireites up to third, while the Robins stay 10th and three points off the play-offs.

“It always looked like it would take a set-piece and that is what it was,” Parkinson said.

Altrincham boss Phil Parkinson.

“We have got toe-to-toe with them. They might have dominated possession and territory but we defend like our lives depended on it and hit them on the counter. I felt we had some of the better chances as well.

“There are a lot of off the field things that have happened over the last few weeks but the lads have acquitted themselves outstandingly well.”

