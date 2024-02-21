'We felt it was a good time to play Chesterfield' - Halifax boss reacts to postponement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites were set to face the Shaymen at The Shay on Tuesday night but it was called-off in the afternoon due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Really disappointed, was really looking forward to the game, it's one of the big fixtures of the season, Chesterfield coming to town,” Millington told the Halifax Courier.

"Although it's been a tough, physical week, we felt ready, we felt we'd picked a team and a style that could go and win the game.

Halifax manager Chris Millington.

"After you've done all your prep you're ready to go, so it's a blow and we're disappointed.

"If there is a silver lining, it's the fact that some players get a little bit of time to rest and recover and get a bit more energy, but no, we're disappointed.”

With Halifax having won three on the bounce, and Chesterfield winless in two, combined with the poor state of the pitch, Millington felt it might have been an opportunity for them to cause an upset.

He explained: "We felt ready and we felt it was a good time to play Chesterfield. We're on a good run, they're having a bit of a wobble, if you can call it that, and obviously the pitch would be a real leveller and make it a real battle for both teams."

It was still a good night for the Spireites because Bromley and Barnet both dropped more points late on which means Paul Cook’s men are 19 points clear at the top and they have a game in hand.