The Spireites dominated the first-half and led 1-0 at the break but the game was scrappier in the second-half and the Cards had one effort cleared off the line and missed a one-on-one in the final minutes.

Doyle said: “We know we were coming into the lion’s den. In the first-half we gave up a lot of the ball. Chesterfield are a very possession-based side, I played for Paul Cook, his teams are a joy to play in and they cause teams a lot of problems. We didn’t give up a lot of chances but the biggest disappointment in the first-half was conceding from a set-piece. We were organised and we gave up a lot of the ball but to concede from a set-piece is disappointing. If teams like this cut through you and score you can accept that but set-pieces is a no from us.

"We changed a bit after they scored and in the second-half I thought we were outstanding. I came here the other week and they were 4-0 up against Gateshead at half-time so to come here, 1-0 down, and play the way we did is pleasing. We really got after them and we had some really good chances.”

Woking manager Michael Doyle.

Woking drop into the relegation zone but Doyle feels there are plenty of positives to take from the game.

On the changes he made at half-time Doyle explained: "We wanted to get a little bit higher with our press, I thought we were a little bit passive at times, we were a bit too deep, I think we needed to take more responsibility.”