Paul Cook says Chesterfield will not ‘stand still for anyone’ as they aim to establish themselves back in the English Football League.

The Spireites sit 12th in the League Two table after the first 10 games of the season following promotion from the National League, where they spent six years.

Popular members of that title-winning team such as Jeff King and Joe Quigley have moved on, while others who played a big part in the success, have probably not played as much as they would have liked.

Cook highlighted Wrexham and Stockport County as similar examples who have had to let fan favourites go as they have gone up through the leagues.

He explained: “One of the hard parts for all managers, and one of the big things I have learnt over my time as managing, is levels for players. For example the three clubs - Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town - they all got promoted on the back of winning so many games but they go in the Premier League where winning a game is so tough. I think teams are finding it more tough now by stepping up levels.

“The hardest part for any manager is changing players and overturning players that have done well for you. We had it with Joe Quigley a month ago and we all love Joe Quigley.

“Stockport and Wrexham have both gone through it as they have progressed through leagues. I think for any team who progresses through leagues it will always be difficult.

“Our club now is going to be in a period of change whereas other clubs like Walsall and Doncaster, teams we are playing, they have had a little bit more continuity.”

The likes of Jamie Grimes, Tyrone Williams, Mike Jones and Branden Horton featured heavily in last season’s title triumph but their minutes have been limited this time around. But Cook explained that is part of being a football manager and how he has to make tough decisions.

He told the DT: “We wanted to get promoted and we have done that. We have got lads in the squad who have helped us do that, and we have got to make sure that as we progress as a club that we are giving everybody the correct opportunity to play, to establish themselves to see if they can do it as this level, but also mindful that the club wants to go forward and that can be difficult because it normally means that some fan favourites - Jeff King, for example - who was a massive favourite at our club and he was so popular in the staffroom as well - but you move on and clubs don’t stand still for anyone.

“We have got a really good squad and everyone has been given an opportunity more or less.”