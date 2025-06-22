Dilan Markanday is confident Chesterfield have what it takes to win promotion.

Markanday watched on as his former Spireites team-mates fell agonisingly short against Walsall in last season’s play-off semi-final.

Since then the popular Markanday has returned for a second stint at the SMH Group Stadium after his release from Blackburn Rovers.

And Markanday, who tasted play-off pain last season after losing the League One Wembley showdown with Leyton Orient, is confident Spireites have what it takes to kick on to where they aim to be.

“We all want the club to go forward, and I think we can do that,” he said, during his first interview with the club media.

“The club is moving in a really good direction and has everything needed to push forward, I want to be a part of it. I watched the semi-finals and we were so close, we can go one further this season.

“It was a tough finish for me at Orient, but sometimes you have to go through those things to come back on top.

“Hopefully I can use that experience as motivation to go for success here.”

And Markanday admitted there is nowhere else he would rather play his football right now.

“A lot of the lads have been messaging me and it’s nice to feel wanted,” he added. “I know the environment, the staff and players.

“As soon as I knew my situation in terms of leaving Blackburn there was only one place I really wanted to come. It feels like coming back home.

“I'm at that point in my career where I want to find a permanent home and there's no better place than here. I just really enjoyed it here last season and am happy to be back.

“The fan base is amazing and that's one of the reasons why I came back. I felt the love from everyone at the club when I was here.”

Markanday netted seven times in 24 games before being recalled from loan by Blackburn in January.