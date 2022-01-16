Jeff King scored and created a goal in Chesterfield's win against Barnet.

The wing-back, who joined the Spireites on a free transfer from Halifax last summer, scored his first goal for the club in the 4-1 win against Barnet on Saturday. That came after he assisted Kabongo Tshimanga’s second of the afternoon at The Hive.

The victory keeps the Blues’ promotion push on track.

"I think we are the strongest team in the league by a country mile,” King told the DT after the final whistle. “I think we have got a massive chance until the end of the season of staying top and it will only be our own fault if we don’t because our squad is more than good enough and a lot stronger than other squads in the league so I think we are going to be the winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think with the squad we have got and experience we have, teams are going to fear us a lot more a lot more than we are going to fear them but we have got to respect every team around us.”

The 26-year-old said he has found it ‘easy’ to settle into life at the Spireites but admits he would have liked to have scored more goals.

He said: “I was welcomed in from day one and I feel part of it now.

"I thought I started quite slowly and then picked up a little bit of form but then I was unfortunate to pick up an injury. I will start coming back into my own again, start hitting a bit of form, I’ve had six-seven weeks out so it is important for me to get back to basics and do the right things.

"Last season I hit about seven or eight goals and I was wanting to beat that this year. I haven’t found my form, I am not too sure why, but assists I am doing quite well. I don’t know whether you get assists for penalties but I have won a few! I think I am up there for assists but I would like to score a lot more goals.”

Reflecting on the win against the Bees, King said it was a ‘deserved’ victory.

"In the first-half, even though we did not score, we had chances and we knew in the second-half that if we came firing out we would get more chances and we did,” he explained.

Both strikers in Tshimanga and Asante got on the scoresheet and King believes other teams will fear them.

He said: "The two of them up front are powerful and dangerous. People are scared of them, you can tell straight away. As soon as they see their names on the teamsheet they must get a little bit worried.”

King added the fourth goal of the afternoon to round off a clinical second-half display.