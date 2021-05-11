Chesterfield beat King's Lynn Town 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Spireites followed up a 4-1 win at Woking with the same scoreline against King’s Lynn Town in stormy conditions at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night.

The sixth-placed Blues have three fixtures left to secure their place in the top seven, starting with another home tie against Wealdstone this weekend.

Assistant manager, George Foster, said: “If we win our next three games we are there, aren’t we?

“The thing with the gaffer is we are never too high and never too low.

“I hope we can secure our play-off spot before then (last day of season) but if it takes that then we are ready, we will be prepared.”

Goals from Adi Yussuf, George Carline, a first in a Spireites shirt for Danny Rowe who scored a 30-yard free-kick, and Josef Yarney secured the points.

On the performance, Foster said: “I thought in the second-half we looked more like ourselves.

“I thought some of our football for 20-25 minutes in the second-half was what we are.

“We have got Wealdstone on Saturday and we won’t take them for granted.”

Yussuf and Yarney were given rare starts and they responded with a goal a piece, while there was a place on the bench for Will Evans for the first time in two months.

“When players are out of the side obviously they are unhappy because they are not in the team,” Foster explained.

“We have got a brilliant squad here, great set of lads, and I think it showed tonight.”

Although he did not get on the scoresheet Jack Clarke, on loan from Aston Villa, showed his quality with a man of the match performance.

“He is an exciting young player,” Foster said.

“If there was a criticism of him at Villa it was probably that he was not strong enough but he has shown tonight he can compete at this level.”

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to be a free agent.