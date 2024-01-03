Chesterfield’s FA Cup opponents Watford are set to be missing two key players for the third round clash this weekend.

The Spireites and the Hornets, who are 10th in the Championship, go head-to-head for the first time in 26 years on Saturday.

Town will be underdogs, but having already dumped League One sides Portsmouth and Leyton Orient out of the competition, and the fact they will be backed by 4,000 of their own fans at Vicarage Road, there will be a quiet optimism in the camp that they can cause another upset.

Watford have not had things all their own way at Vicarage Road – winning five, drawing five and losing four this season, giving them the 11th best home record in the Championship. They haven’t won any of their last four on home soil, with their last success coming against Norwich City on November 28.

Referee Gavin Ward. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images).

The Hornets will be without their second top scorer, Vakoun Bayo, who has eight goals, after he was sent off against Stoke City on December 29. He is serving a three-match ban. Midfielder Edo Kayembe, who is a regular starter, will also be missing as he jets off to represent Dr Congo at the African Cup of Nations.

Chesterfield will still have their captain Jamie Grimes suspended after he was sent off against Solihull Moors on Boxing Day.

The referee on Saturday is Gavin Ward. He will be assisted by Lee Venamore and Adam Crysell, while James Bell will be the fourth official.

Ward has been refereeing in the Championship this season, taking charge of 15 games, issuing one red card. He has been the man in the middle for two Watford matches this campaign – a 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a 1-1 draw away at Cardiff City.