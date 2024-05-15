Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield fans are looking forward to their first season back in the Football League after six years away.

The Spireites were relegated into non-league for the first time in almost 100 years in 2018.

But now the Blues are back after winning the National League title in style, breaking numerous records along the way.

Led by manager Paul Cook, Town played some superb football, scoring some outstanding team and individual goals as they thrilled their way to promotion.

To celebrate the fantastic achievement, we have created a mini documentary to find out what it means to the club, fans and the town as a whole.