Watch on Shots! Documentary celebrates Chesterfield's promotion to EFL
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites were relegated into non-league for the first time in almost 100 years in 2018.
But now the Blues are back after winning the National League title in style, breaking numerous records along the way.
Led by manager Paul Cook, Town played some superb football, scoring some outstanding team and individual goals as they thrilled their way to promotion.
To celebrate the fantastic achievement, we have created a mini documentary to find out what it means to the club, fans and the town as a whole.
You can view it HERE on Shots!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.