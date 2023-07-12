Watch moment Drew Talbot gets rousing reception from Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday fans

The 36-year-old is a legend at the Spireites after more than 300 appearances, winning two promotions and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

He also won promotion with the Owls as a teenager, scoring in the 2005 League One play-off final.

He retired in 2019 due to a knee injury.

Drew Talbot. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A record attendance for a Blues friendly and testimonial welcomed him out on to the pitch at the SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Owls won the match 2-1.