Watch moment Drew Talbot gets rousing reception from Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday fans
This was the moment Drew Talbot was introduced to the Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of his testimonial.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST
The 36-year-old is a legend at the Spireites after more than 300 appearances, winning two promotions and the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.
He also won promotion with the Owls as a teenager, scoring in the 2005 League One play-off final.
He retired in 2019 due to a knee injury.
A record attendance for a Blues friendly and testimonial welcomed him out on to the pitch at the SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Owls won the match 2-1.
Click the video to watch Drew’s speech before the game.