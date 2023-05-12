News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Watch moment Chesterfield players get first glimpse of inside Wembley for Notts County play-off final

Chesterfield’s players have had their first look inside Wembley ahead of Saturday’s play-off final against Notts County.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:20 BST

The squad and coaching staff visited the national stadium on Friday lunchtime and had a look around the state-of-the-art facilties and immaculate playing surface.

They spent around an hour exploring Wembley and taking photos with each other before getting back on the coach back to their base.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was after they had completed their final training session at a nearby location ahead of the big game this morning.

Chesterfield and Notts County will contest the National League play-off final on Saturday.Chesterfield and Notts County will contest the National League play-off final on Saturday.
Chesterfield and Notts County will contest the National League play-off final on Saturday.
Most Popular

It was a lot quieter than it will be on Saturday, with Town having currently sold around 13,000 tickets and Notts County 22,000, so the atmosphere will be rocking.

The Derbyshire Times will be at Wembley on Saturday so keep an eye out for all our coverage.

Related topics:WembleyNotts CountyChesterfieldDerbyshire Times