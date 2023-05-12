The squad and coaching staff visited the national stadium on Friday lunchtime and had a look around the state-of-the-art facilties and immaculate playing surface.

They spent around an hour exploring Wembley and taking photos with each other before getting back on the coach back to their base.

That was after they had completed their final training session at a nearby location ahead of the big game this morning.

Chesterfield and Notts County will contest the National League play-off final on Saturday.

It was a lot quieter than it will be on Saturday, with Town having currently sold around 13,000 tickets and Notts County 22,000, so the atmosphere will be rocking.