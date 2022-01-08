Watch as Chesterfield fans give their predictions ahead of huge FA Cup tie at Chelsea

Kevin Carpenter said the Chelsea tie was a great occasion for the club, having struggled in recent seasons prior to James Rowe’s arrival.

“It’s a huge day for the town and the club. There’s always a chance, it’s 11 v 11 on the pitch at the end of the day, but it would probably be the greatest upset in FA cup history if it happened given the gap between the sides. All we can do is hope.

“It’s amazing to see everyone here, and have the club back on the up again after struggling for so many years.”

Adam and Alfie Eales, along with Riley Pugh, hoping to witness a massive FA Cup upset later today.

Joseph Bowman was hopeful he would get to see Chesterfield score at Stamford Bridge, but said it was unlikely that the Spireites would claim a famous FA Cup scalp.

“Non-league Chesterfield going to European Champions Chelsea is unheard of- it’s such a big occasion for the community, the fans and the club in general.

“I think we’ll get a goal, but lose the game unfortunately- it’ll be 3-1 to Chelsea.”

Ian Birkes, however, was somewhat more optimistic, and said that Swindon’s performance against Manchester City yesterday showed that anything is possible in this competition.

“The last time we took a load of people down to London was when we were in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy at Wembley. For me, I hope we play well, and then take that into the Barnet game and go another 20 games unbeaten.