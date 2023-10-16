​Ward is honest as Sleaford Town are thrashed

Tom Ward goes up for a header during the defeat to Lincoln. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​The visitors, who were a point behind Sleaford before the game, ran out 7-0 winners to move into the play-off places.

And Ward was left licking his wounds as he spoke to the club’s social media channels after the game.

He said: “We identified this one as a really good game for us and were really looking forward to it, but we’ve fallen short to be totally honest. So we’ll take that on board and try and rectify it and get better each week.

"I think we started really well and for 20 minutes were the better team but I don't think we had enough shots and crosses and Lincoln were able to weather being under the cosh.

"I think we started really well and for 20 minutes were the better team but I don’t think we had enough shots and crosses and Lincoln were able to weather being under the cosh.

"Then we conceded two strange goals before half-time – we felt [Lincoln’s] Harry Millard was offside on the goal line for the first as he was clearly influencing Liam Flitton’s ability to save the shot, then the penalty where the ref didn’t even know which player had fouled him.

"I don’t think the lads truly believed we were good enough to go and get two goals back and for me, with the players we had on the pitch we’re more than good enough and I think it showed for more than 20-25 minutes that we could have got something from that game.

"When we lost at Wisbech [6-1 defeat] we rolled over but I didn’t feel we rolled over today, Lincoln were just better than us.”

Sleaford lost midfielder Finlay Armond to step three side Matlock Town before the weekend, with Ward adding: “Finn’s a great lad and we’re disappointed he’s gone and we wish him well as it’s been good we’ve been able to help a local lad back up the ladder, which is part and parcel of being a step five football club.”