Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paul Cook has backed the Spireites fans to make the SMH Group Stadium a cauldron of noise on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play-off semi-final first leg against Walsall is a sell-out for both sets of supporters as excitement builds around the town ahead of this weekend. With the Sadlers having an allocation of just over 1,000, they will be massively outnumbered by around 9,000 Chesterfield fans who will be willing their team on.

The Blues have averaged home crowds of about 8,500 this season, while their away average is 1,000, which highlights the positive feeling around the club which has been built over the last few years under Cook and the Kirk brothers’ ownership and that of the community trust. More than 5,000 season tickets have already been sold for next season and that is without knowing what division they are definitely going to be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town fans sucked the ball into the net against Bradford City over the Easter weekend, helping to earn their side a late 3-3 draw, and Cook is calling for more of the same on Sunday.

Spireites fans enjoyed their day out at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He said: “One thing we know is that we will have a ferocious atmosphere in the stadium on Sunday, that is one thing you can guarantee. “Our fans got us an equaliser against Bradford, make no bones about it, we were on the floor.

"Supporters are there for good and bad. They are not just there for good days. You are not a true supporter if that is you. Our fans, especially latterly, have really helped our players when we have needed them most and trust me we will need them.”

Cook returned to manage Chesterfield in February 2022 and they have since lost a National League play-off semi-final and final before winning the title last season. His aim is to get the club back to ‘knocking on the door’ of the Championship which is where he left them when he departed for Portsmouth in May 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his time at the Spireites, he likened it to that of a rollercoaster, although he joked he does not enjoy such rides as much as his kids do. He laughed: “I like the rollercoaster when it pulls back in at the end, I like calmness believe it or not.”