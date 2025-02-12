Walsall manager Mat Sadler insists his team are not in a ‘rut’ ahead of the visit of Chesterfield this weekend.

The Sadlers are seven points clear at the top of the table but have not won any of their last five, losing three. They drew 1-1 at home to struggling Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Walsall’s dip in form has coincided with them losing top scorer Nathan Lowe, who was on loan from Stoke City and was recalled last month, after banging in 15 goals in 22 appearances, which means he is still the leading marksman in the league despite his return to the Potters on January 12.

“It is not a rut, I definitely don’t see it like that,” Sadler said after his side’s midweek draw. “I 100% don’t see it like that. I see it as there have been some tough games on difficult pitches and it kind of levels things out a little bit. We just have to continue to be us, don’t get edgy by anything and just get onto the next game. The message won’t change from me because, as we all know, we are a very good team. We have proved it and we will continue to prove it. We have got a group of people who don’t know when to give in and who are fighting.”

Walsall manager Mat Sadler.

It will be the first time that Chesterfield have visited the Bescot Stadium in almost eight years since a 1-0 defeat in March 2017 in League One. The Spireites should be full of confidence after beating Doncaster Rovers 5-2 last time out and fresh after not playing for nine days.

They will be backed by another good away following, with just a small number of tickets remaining on sale.