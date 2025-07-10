Lee Bonis is one of seven signings for Chesterfield this summer. Picture: Tina Jenner

A rival League Two manager has claimed Chesterfield are one of the clubs who will have a ‘ridiculously high budget’ this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites will be one of the favourites for promotion after finishing seventh and losing to Walsall in the play-offs last term. They have done some impressive business in the transfer market so far, bringing in seven players in Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Devan Tanton, Ryan Stirk, Matt Dibley-Dias, Dilan Markanday and Lee Bonis.

The likes of Markanday and Bonis will certainly not have come cheap, but others like Tanton and Lewis are loan deals. Stirk rejected a new contract at Walsall and it is his former manager, Mat Sadler, who claims the Blues are one of the top spenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadler’s Walsall were miles clear at the top of League Two last season before their form fell off a cliff, eventually losing to AFC Wimbledon in the play-off final at Wembley.

“We know it's going to be another tough season ahead with some teams with ridiculously high budgets," Sadler said in an interview.

"Even last season was challenging for us, but this season even more so when you consider what MK Dons and Chesterfield are doing.

"All of those guys that are ploughing money into it, but we'll do it our way. We'll try to bring young and hungry players into the club who want to get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield have started pre-season with a defeat to Matlock Town and a thumping 5-0 win against Burton Albion. They host Nottingham Forest this Saturday before heading to Spain for a training camp and another friendly.