Walsall edge past Alfreton Town to reach FA Cup third round
After the two sides had drawn 0-0 in Derbyshire last week, they reconvened in the West Midlands with Alfreton giving the Saddlers plenty of problems but ultimately falling just short.
It means it was the Saddlers who booked a third round date at Southampton on 6 January.
Walsall took just six minutes to open the scoring through Matt, who turned the ball in from a cross-shot by Donervon Daniels.
Matt could have scored more when put in twice in one-on-one situations but took too much time on both occasions and was denied.
Alfreton went close midway through the half when Ryan Taylor’s header was straight at the keeper from a Nathan Newall cross.
At the other end, Brandon Comley and Tom Knowles both tested Reds goalkeeper George Willis with fierce low shots from range.
Willis then made an even better save when he acrobatically denied Ryan Stirk, before making a sharp save low down to scramble a Douglas James-Taylor header round the post.
James-Taylor then came so close to making it 2-0 early in the second-half with a chip which sailed over the stranded Willis but clipped the right post and bounced to safety.
Alfreton, who had become a real threat towards the end of the first half, continued to be a nuisance after the break, Lewis Salmon seeing a shot turned round the post.
In a very competitive game of ten bookings, including one for Alfreton boss Billy Heath, skipper Shaun Brisley's low shot, which took a big deflection and span up over the bar, also nearly got them level.
Cheered on by 362 fans who had travelled from Derbyshire, the Reds continued to search for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be, and the home side progressed.
Alfreton now prepare to host Blyth Spartans at the Impact Arena on Saturday before then going to Boston United two days before Christmas.
Walsall: Smith, Okagbue, Farquharson, Daniels, Knowles, Comley, McEntee, Stirk (Hutchinson 90), Gordon, Matt, Taylor (Draper 65). Not used: Foulkes, Earing, Williams, Allen, Barrett, Johnson, Griffiths.
Alfreton: Willis, Clackstone, Brisley (Digie 50), Wiley, Newall, Cantrill, Lund, Perritt, Salmon (Day 78), Taylor, Thewlis (Fewster 83). Not used: Waldock, Askew, Stacey, Oliver, Grewal-Pollard
Ref: Simon Mather
Att: 2,112