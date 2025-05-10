Mat Sadler, manager of Walsall.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler says they are facing a ‘top team’ in Chesterfied in the play-offs.

The sides meet in the first leg of the semi-final on Sunday at the SMH Group Stadium with a 3.30pm kick-off. The atmosphere is set to be electric with both sets of supporters having snapped up all their tickets.

Both teams will no doubt have one eye on the other semi-final between Notts County and AFC Wimbledon on Saturday night before they get ready to go into battle themselves.

There were eight goals in total over the two league matches between the two clubs, with a 2-2 draw in Derbyshire followed by a 3-1 win for Walsall at the Bescot, and Sadler thinks both clashes could be very similar.

He said: "They are a top team, make no bones about that, and I think they have been for most of the season. That does not surprise me because they have got a very good manager and a very good squad. You can see exactly how they want to play. They are really effective and a very good team. We know we are going to have to be right on top of our game.

"The two games we played against each other, there were loads of goals in the games. It would not surprise if you it is not too different. But football is funny and it probably be two nil-nils and go to penalties! I think that is maybe the attitude of the coaches. Paul sets his team out with really good attacking numbers and we will do the same. It has the makings of a really good game.”

Walsall go into the match having regrouped after the disappointment of missing out on autmomatic promotion last Saturday. Their 1-0 win at Crewe was their first victory in 14.

On team news, Sadler added: "Everyone is good. It will be a squad game over the two games. I am really pleased with the options that we have and it is about picking the best ones for the game. “t has been a strong, positive training week, and we have worked on a few things for Sunday.”