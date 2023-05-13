News you can trust since 1855
VIDEO: Watch the moment Chesterfield's supporters coaches began their trip to Wembley for National League play-off final

This is the moment Chesterfield’s supporters left the stadium for Wembley on the official club coaches.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:50 BST

Thousands of fans will be descending on Wembley this afternoon from all corners as Spireites look to win a place in next season’s League Two.

And fans have been quick to send us pictures of their journey south. Check out this gallery here.

Get all the build-up in our comprehensive coverage throughout the day, here.

Kirsty Smith and Blake Fantom get ready to board the coaches for the biggest away day of the season.Kirsty Smith and Blake Fantom get ready to board the coaches for the biggest away day of the season.
Kirsty Smith and Blake Fantom get ready to board the coaches for the biggest away day of the season.
Video captured by DT photographer Brian Eyre.

Related topics:ChesterfieldWembleyNational LeagueSpireitesLeague Two