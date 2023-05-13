VIDEO: Watch the moment Chesterfield's supporters coaches began their trip to Wembley for National League play-off final
This is the moment Chesterfield’s supporters left the stadium for Wembley on the official club coaches.
Thousands of fans will be descending on Wembley this afternoon from all corners as Spireites look to win a place in next season’s League Two.
And fans have been quick to send us pictures of their journey south. Check out this gallery here.
Get all the build-up in our comprehensive coverage throughout the day, here.
Video captured by DT photographer Brian Eyre.