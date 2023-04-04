​Victoria beat Magpies to lift the Sunday Cup

Brampton Victoria celebrate their cup win. Photo: Chesterfield & District League.

Victoria got off to a flyer as Oliver Dawson rounded the Magpies keeper Jack Anderson to hand his side a third minute opener.

Nine minutes later and Anderson was beaten again as Cameron Hutton doubled Victoria’s advantage with an audacious chip from the edge of the penalty area.

The Magpies came back strongly, however, and on 28 minutes Joel Isaac reduced the deficit with a well taken spot kick.

But the Magpies had other ideas and goal scorer Isaac came close with an overhead kick before Victoria’s cause was not helped when Kane Gregory, who had been cautioned earlier, was red carded after receiving a second yellow.

However, Victoria were not to be denied and sub Luke Manlove rounded off a fine counter attacking move to make it 3-1 with 20 minutes to go and Victoria held on to record a memorable victory.

In league action, HKL TWO leaders and promotion hopefuls Brampton Moor Rovers faced League Champions Newton George and Dragon and caused a major upset by beating them 4-2.

Britannia moved to within a point of HKL ONE leaders Renishaw Miners Welfare as James Hill and Tom Poole both scored twice in a 5-2 victory over Doe Lea, Kurtis Morley adding the fifth.

Butchers Arms lost their opening 11 league games before beating Newton George and Dragon in late February and on Sunday they won game number two as they just edged out Pilsley Community 4-3 despite Steven Wright scoring twice for Pilsley.

HKL THREE’s Bolsover Town Seniors form has been somewhat inconsistent of late but on Sunday they returned to winning ways by beating Hasland Club 4-2 to move back to the top of the division. Sam Jackson scored two of Town’s goals, Josh Nicholls and Sam Tozzi one each.

Boot and Shoe took advantage of Hasland’s defeat to leapfrog them into third place by beating Creswell Barnet 3-1, Alex Fleming, Elliott and Luke Nunn scoring the goals.

It was goals all the way at Back Lane Palterton where hosts Green United beat Rose and Crown Brampton by the odd goal in nine.

There are new leaders in HKL FOUR as Clay Cross United took advantage of former leader’s Spartans’ inactivity to beat Tupton 6-1 and replace them in pole position. On target for United were Cameron Butterworth, Mason Hamlin and Chris Hooper who all scored twice.

John Pye edged closer to leaders Steelmelters in HKL FIVE by virtue of a comfortable 7-0 win at Spartans. Archie Shannon hit a hat-trick in the win, Callum Humphries two, Will Tomlinson and George Cull one apiece.

George Slack was another to hit a treble for Clowne Comets against Hasland Community Reserves in an 8-1 victory. Owen Lester scored twice, Kian Morris, George Evans and Liam Hodkin once.

