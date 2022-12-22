For all UK-based fans, matches that sit outside of the 3pm Saturday kick-off and those broadcasts live by BT Sport, will be available on a Match Pass basis at £9.50 per day.

The Vanarama National League has announced the full launch of its official streaming platform National League TV.

All National Division Boxing Day fixtures will be available to stream live at www.nationalleaguetv.com following a successful two-week beta test period of its centrally produced and managed platform.

The site will allow both UK and international football fans to watch and switch between National Division matches on any given matchday as the action happens.

For all UK-based fans, matches that sit outside of the 3pm Saturday kick-off and those broadcasts live by BT Sport, will be available on a Match Pass basis at £9.50 per day. Whilst for international supporters, an additional Half Season Pass at £80.00 and a pay monthly option at £22.50 are also available.

Alongside live streams, all matches will be available globally as well as BT Sport Saturday night highlight programmes as Video on Demand free-of-charge.

Mark Ives, General Manager of the National League, commented: “The response by fans to the beta test streams have been fantastic. The number of both site registrations and Matchday Passes has exceeded expectations.

“Our goal is to give fans who can’t get to stadiums the ability to be part of the live match day experience no matter where they’re based around the world. The numbers have only endorsed the passion for football at this level.

“We didn’t want to limit supporters to just one match stream on the platform, our unique offering has been designed to allows fans to switch between matches to keep track of all the action as it’s happening live that day.”

The National League has had fantastic support throughout this project from its Broadcast Partner BT Sport, its Title League Sponsor Vanarama and its 72 league clubs. It also welcomes StreamAMG, Other Media and 247.TV who will produce, manage and deliver National League TV globally direct to fans.

Ives added: “Our priority is all our 72 clubs and their supporters globally. In providing a further opportunity for football fans to watch matches live, we are raising the profile for our clubs and our leagues.

“We are also planning test streaming events for our North and South Division with a view to include them in phase 2 of our streaming platform expansion.