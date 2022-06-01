The departure of Alex Whittle has come as the biggest shock to Town fans.

Here’s what some fans have been saying online since the announcement:

@spireiterunner: “I’ll take most of that but Whittle leaving is utter nonsense.”

@TomPike21: “Really happy with the Croll news, shame about Whittle but all faith in Paul Cook. We know how good he is at assembling title winning squads and have to trust the process. Thanks to all players leaving for their efforts last season!”

@StuartWiddowson: “I can’t see many on that list, who can play Cook’s style of football and that’s very worrying.”

@timchambers321: “Surprised and disappointed to see Alex Whittle released and contracts offered to some I’d have preferred to have moved on.”

@jjg_004: “Things happen for a reason, we don’t know the full insight into these decisions so don’t be quick to criticise the club or individuals. Support the club, back the owners and believe in the management.”

@CFC_JAY91: “Bar Kabby, Whittle has been the standout player. Shocked at a few names that have been offered new deals.”

@kev4599: “Fair enough but I think some who remain will be squad players not first choice.”

@tgilly82: “Whittle my second in line for player of the season behind Kabby. Someone is going to get a very good player there.”

@laurammu68: “Disappointed for whittle but not surprised at the others. Pleased that Hollis and carline look like being given a chance to rehab and show what they can do”

@LowryC80: “I cannot see any clear strategy in this at all. Some of the players being retained makes no sense whatsoever. Feel for Alex Whittle, as others have said, one of the better and certainly committed players this season. Would have been better to have a complete clear out.”

@mattlockrhodes: “Absolutely stunned that Whittle has been released by the club. Makes zero sense. Don’t agree with Asante being on the transfer list either. Surely deserves at least another season with the club when he’s had a summer to get properly fit?”