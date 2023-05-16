​Ups, downs and sideways moves as leagues confirmed

​While for many clubs there won’t be a great deal of change other than coming up against newly-promoted or relegated sides, for others there will be plenty of new teams to host and grounds to visit.

Chesterfield will remain in the National League’s top division following Saturday’s play-off final loss to Notts County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New opponents for them next season will include Hartlepool United and Rochdale, relegated from League Two, as well as AFC Fylde, Ebbsfleet United, Oxford City and Kidderminster Harriers, who have all been promoted from step two.

Shirebrook Town were reprieved from relegation in NCEL Division One.

Alfreton Town stay put in National League North having also tasted play-off disappointment.

Those entering that league will be relegated side Scunthorpe United as well as those promoted from step three, namely Bishop’s Stortford, Rushall Olympic, South Shields, Tamworth and Warrington Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matlock Town will continue in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, but whilst they’ve lost the company of local rivals Belper Town who were relegated, they’ve gained another county rival in their place.

Ilkeston Town have been moved laterally from the Southern Premier League Premier Division Central, returning to the NPL after one season ‘down south’ following their championship win in the NPL Division One Midlands in 2021/22.

Matlock Town and Ilkeston Town, pictured in FA Cup action last season, will meet again in the league in 2023/24.

Also moving laterally with the Robins are Basford United, while other newcomers to that division will be relegated Bradford (Park Avenue) as well as promoted sides Macclesfield FC, Workington and Worksop Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper Town’s relegation puts them in the NPL Division One East, perhaps something of a surprise given their geographical proximity to many of the clubs in the Midland division. Instead they’ll face regular trips to the likes of Yorkshire and the north-east.

Belper United, meanwhile, continue in step five and in the United Counties League Premier North alongside Heanor Town, although that division will only contain 18 teams next season meaning four fewer matches than in the last campaign.

Their new opponents will include Ashby Ivanhoe and Hucknall Town, both promoted, and relegated side Lincoln United.

At step six, there will be plenty of local derbies to enjoy in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clay Cross have been promoted into that league as champions of the Central Midlands League Premier South (see more on page 91)

It means they’ll come up against local rivals Shirebrook Town, Dronfield Town and Staveley MW next season.

Division One has in fact been expanded to 24 teams with no sides having being relegated.

Hall Road Rangers, who resigned from the competition after last year's AGM but before the start of the season, were considered to be the bottom-placed side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athersley Recreation therefore receive a reprieve with Swallownest and Shirebrook also confirmed as remaining in the division.

Yorkshire Amateur have come down from the Premier Division and they will be joined by Goole AFC should Hemsworth MW’s ground not meet grading criteria.