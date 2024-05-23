Milton Keynes Dons manager Mike Williamson faces a big summer re-build as the Dons look to win promotion next season.Milton Keynes Dons manager Mike Williamson faces a big summer re-build as the Dons look to win promotion next season.
Milton Keynes Dons manager Mike Williamson faces a big summer re-build as the Dons look to win promotion next season.

UPDATED: The teams currently being tipped to fill the 2024/25 League Two play-off places, including Chesterfield, MK Dons, Carlisle United, Gillingham, Notts County, Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 10:03 BST
Spireites will return to League Two for the first time since May 2018 after a brilliant promotion last season.

And they are expected to be right up there challenging for back-to-back promotions.

The early business by Paul Cook has been good with Paddy Madden and Tim Akinola already signing up for the season ahead.

Last season’s play-offs were won by the unlikeliest of teams as Crawley Town turned themselves from relegation fodder to promotion winners.

League sponsors SkyBet have already released their early odds, though the odds for Crewe are yet to come out. Here’s how they rate the chances of Spireites making it at least to the play-offs.

Have your say on where you think Spireites will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

6/4

1. MK Dons

6/4 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
7/4

2. Chesterfield

7/4 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
2/1

3. Carlisle United

2/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
5/2

4. Salford City

5/2 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoChesterfieldMK DonsGillinghamNotts CountyPort Vale