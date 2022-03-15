We’ve taken a look at each squad in the National League to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Chesterfield compare to their rivals.
All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 15, 2022.
1. Woking - £1.13m
Defender Rohan Ince has a valuation of £360,000.
Photo: Getty
2. Notts County - £765,000
Rúben Rodrigues (left) is valued at £405,000 making him Notts County's highest valued player.
Photo: Getty
3. Barnet - £720,000
Former Oxford man Rob Hall brings experience and value to Barnet's squad.
Photo: Getty
4. Bromley - £540,000
Ellery Balcombe is on loan at Bromley from Brentford and has a value of £270,000.
Photo: Getty Images