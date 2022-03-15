The transfermarkt website has given it's latest market values for every squad in the National League.

UPDATED: New figures reveal EVERY National League squad's market value - and where Chesterfield FC, Wrexham, Stockport County and Notts County rank

How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:41 am

We’ve taken a look at each squad in the National League to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Chesterfield compare to their rivals.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 15, 2022.

Get more Chesterfield FC news here.

1. Woking - £1.13m

Defender Rohan Ince has a valuation of £360,000.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

2. Notts County - £765,000

Rúben Rodrigues (left) is valued at £405,000 making him Notts County's highest valued player.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Barnet - £720,000

Former Oxford man Rob Hall brings experience and value to Barnet's squad.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

4. Bromley - £540,000

Ellery Balcombe is on loan at Bromley from Brentford and has a value of £270,000.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
National LeagueNotts CountyWrexhamChesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 6