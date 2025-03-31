Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Oldaker is set to return to training today after having an injection in his achilles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder played in the win against Newport County earlier this month but has not been included in the last four matchday squads since. His absence has led fans to question whether it is something to do with his contract situation, with the 26-year-old, who is set to become a free agent in the summer as it stands, the subject of reported interest from League Two, League One and Scottish Premiership sides.

When ‘DJ’ was initially left out there was no mention of an injury and it was described as purely a selection decision, but it has since emerged that he has been struggling with his achilles heel as well. When asked about him a week ago, Paul Cook said he had a ‘strong squad’ and that he would be needed ‘badly’ between now and the end of the season, but did not reveal any details of an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his assistant Danny Webb, who has said Oldaker is a 'big part’ of their future plans, explained after the win against Barrow on Saturday: "He had an injection in the week in his achilles and he will be back training on Monday.”

Darren Oldaker.

Oldaker’s absence has opened up an opportunity for Everton loanee Jenson Metcalfe to get a run of games and he has taken the chance with both hands, including being voted the fans’ man of the match at Barrow.

Oldaker was a player on Cook’s radar from when he was Wigan Athletic manager and the midfielder was at Gillingham. When Cook returned to Chesterfield he had him watched at Dorking Wanderers and signed him on a free transfer in summer 2022, helping the Spireites win the National League title last season.