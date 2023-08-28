News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Mike Jones in action against Hartlepool United. Picture: Tina Jenner.Mike Jones in action against Hartlepool United. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Mike Jones in action against Hartlepool United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Unplayable' - Chesterfield player ratings from superb turnaround against Hartlepool United

Tom Naylor’s 95th minute winner sealed a superb 3-2 comeback victory for Chesterfield against Hartlepool United on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 19:52 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Two more goals conceded but neither were his fault. Other than the early goals, I can't think of any other meaningful saves he had to make. His distribution was clean and quick.

1. Harry Tyrer 6

Two more goals conceded but neither were his fault. Other than the early goals, I can't think of any other meaningful saves he had to make. His distribution was clean and quick. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A full-blooded, all action performance on his first home start of the season. Linked-up well with Mandeville again, as we saw many times last season, and their partnership carved open the visitors on occasions in the first 45. A couple of wayward crosses and shots here and there, but he got you on the edge of your seat.

2. Jeff King 7

A full-blooded, all action performance on his first home start of the season. Linked-up well with Mandeville again, as we saw many times last season, and their partnership carved open the visitors on occasions in the first 45. A couple of wayward crosses and shots here and there, but he got you on the edge of your seat. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He got caught on the ball for the first goal by Dieseruvwe and he was a bit shaky after that but he composed himself and recovered admirably for the rest of the game.

3. Ash Palmer 6

He got caught on the ball for the first goal by Dieseruvwe and he was a bit shaky after that but he composed himself and recovered admirably for the rest of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Goal machine! Two in two now for the skipper. He reacted quickly to nod in the rebound after Naylor's header hit the crossbar. As always, he was the one tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, and he was patient with it. He picked out some nice passes at times, and overhit a couple of others, but nothing to worry about.

4. Jamie Grimes 7

Goal machine! Two in two now for the skipper. He reacted quickly to nod in the rebound after Naylor's header hit the crossbar. As always, he was the one tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, and he was patient with it. He picked out some nice passes at times, and overhit a couple of others, but nothing to worry about. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldHartlepool UnitedTom Naylor