'Unplayable' - Chesterfield player ratings from superb turnaround against Hartlepool United

Tom Naylor’s 95th minute winner sealed a superb 3-2 comeback victory for Chesterfield against Hartlepool United on Bank Holiday Monday.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Two more goals conceded but neither were his fault. Other than the early goals, I can't think of any other meaningful saves he had to make. His distribution was clean and quick. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 7
A full-blooded, all action performance on his first home start of the season. Linked-up well with Mandeville again, as we saw many times last season, and their partnership carved open the visitors on occasions in the first 45. A couple of wayward crosses and shots here and there, but he got you on the edge of your seat. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ash Palmer 6
He got caught on the ball for the first goal by Dieseruvwe and he was a bit shaky after that but he composed himself and recovered admirably for the rest of the game. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 7
Goal machine! Two in two now for the skipper. He reacted quickly to nod in the rebound after Naylor's header hit the crossbar. As always, he was the one tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, and he was patient with it. He picked out some nice passes at times, and overhit a couple of others, but nothing to worry about. Photo: Tina Jenner