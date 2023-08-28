'Unplayable' - Chesterfield player ratings from superb turnaround against Hartlepool United

4 . Jamie Grimes 7

Goal machine! Two in two now for the skipper. He reacted quickly to nod in the rebound after Naylor's header hit the crossbar. As always, he was the one tasked with bringing the ball out from the back, and he was patient with it. He picked out some nice passes at times, and overhit a couple of others, but nothing to worry about. Photo: Tina Jenner