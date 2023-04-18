Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 8

He made an important block from Stobbs at 0-0 and although the game was out of sight in the second-half he kept his concentration levels high to make a couple more decent saves. He will be disappointed not to get a clean sheet but there wasn’t much he could have done about McGavin’s volley.

Andy Dallas scored a hat-trick in Chesterfield's 5-1 win against Torquay United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 8

Probably his best all-round performance for a while. Put in some dangerous crosses and moved the ball about neatly. Capped a good showing with another assist, his third in two matches, when Dallas flicked in his free-kick delivery.

Ash Palmer 8

Him and Grimes barely gave the dangerous Nouble and Jarvis a sniff all game. Palmer also got himself an assist with a smart pass into Dallas for his second goal, which was a worldie.

Jamie Grimes 8

He was aggressive in his positioning high up the pitch and stepped onto Torquay. He was comfortable in possession and did the basics well.

Laurence Maguire 8

Marauding throughout. Played like a wing-back rather than a ‘stay at home’ left-back. He brought a smart save out of Halstead with a low, drilled shot after overlapping Colclough in the box. He also had a couple of dangerous headers towards goal and was a massive threat from set-pieces.

Liam Mandeville 8

Bagged his ninth goal of the season, and Chesterfield’s fourth, when he finished inside the area two minutes into the second-half. His work was clean and he looks full of confidence.

Darren Oldaker 8

Back in his more natural position after a spell in the ‘10’. He was sharp in his passing and didn’t allow Torquay to outmuscle him. Got through a lot of good work. Replaced midway through the second-half.

Ollie Banks 8

He was everywhere. His passing range was on point and he got himself a goal, the first of the night, with a deflected strike from distance. Had more chances to score, one before half-time which he might have done better with, and a couple of other close calls after the break with strong strikes. Had a goal ruled out for offside late on.

Ryan Colclough 9

Relentless. He absolutely tormented the Gulls. He played a big part in the second goal, taking on his man and crossing for McCallum, which Dallas eventually finished. How he didn’t score in the second-half is a mystery. He came close about four times but it wouldn’t go in for him.

Paul McCallum 9

Unplayable. His best game in a Town shirt. He was the one who actually dropped deeper into the ‘10’ at times and he linked the play expertly. He created the first goal for Banks when he won the ball back high up the pitch. He was unlucky to see his header hit the woodwork but Dallas was there to make it 2-0. His touches, hold-up play and work-rate were all excellent. Off on 67 minutes, rested for Bromley no doubt.

Andy Dallas 10

The hat-trick hero and three different goals. A close-range header, a rocket from distance, and a cheeky flicked header from a set-piece. But it wasn’t just about his goals. He dropped deep and ran in behind. Could have scored more as well. He formed an exciting partnership with McCallum and the pair looked like they had played hundreds of games together. Could they be the front two to fire Chesterfield to promotion?

Tim Akinola 8

Replaced Oldaker on 67 minutes. His first outing in eight matches. He came on, perhaps with a point to prove, and impressed with his trademark bursts forward from deep.

Joe Quigley 7

Replaced McCallum and played his part in the way. Had a great chance to score from close-range but it wasn’t to be.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A