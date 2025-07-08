'Unfinished business' - Chesterfield re-sign young Fulham defender on loan

Devan Tanton.

Chesterfield have re-signed Devan Tanton on loan from Fulham.

The right-back has joined on a season-long loan again from the Premier League club. The 21-year-old was on loan at the Spireites last term but struggled with injuries and returned to Craven Cottage in January. He made 11 appearances and showed plenty of promise but could not get out of the treatment room. However, it will be hoped that he has overcome his problems and can show everyone what they missed out on seeing.

“It feels amazing, I’m really happy to be back,” he said. “My last loan was cut a bit short and I struggled a bit on a physical level, so it’s good to get in early to do the pre-season I wasn’t able to do last year.

“The gaffer was telling me that the club were interested in taking me back and that we had some unfinished business, which I completely agreed with. I left Chesterfield (last season) feeling bittersweet, wanting to give a lot more.”

Tanton becomes Town's seventh summer signing and he could feature tonight in a pre-season friendly against Burton Albion. The youngster is the second player to join Chesterfield on loan from Fulham this summer, after the arrival of midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias, 21, last week. The two clubs have forged a good relationship in the last year, with first-team coach Kieron Dyer a friend of Fulham under-21 coach Hayden Mullins, with the pair having played together at West Ham United.

The Spireites now have three right-backs on the books with Tanton, Ryheem Sheckleford and Vontae Daley-Campbell so it will be intriguing to see how things unravel.

Tanton, from Colombia, spoke highly about his time at Chesterfield in an interview earlier this year, saying: “It was a very good experience. “I felt a lot of confidence from the manager and everybody there was wanting me to do well. It came down to availability and I wasn’t able to keep fit. The fans were so passionate. The whole town supports Chesterfield and you felt that every weekend. It’s a proper club with a big following.”

On his injuries, he added: “You go on loan looking to prove yourself, but it was a bit stop-start for me. That’s been a bit frustrating because I know what I can prove.”