Under pressure Dagenham and Redbridge boss sends message to players ahead of Chesterfield clash
Under pressure Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon wants his team to play with ‘courage’ when they visit Chesterfield on Tuesday night.
Calls for McMahon to be sacked are growing louder after the 10-man Daggers were hammered 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday to leave them 14th in the National League table.
They have conceded the most goals (26) in the division, conceding five against Notts County and Dorking and four against Wrexham and Barnet.
But defeat to Dorking was their first in three games, having secured successive wins against Altrincham and Barnet before the weekend.
‘Devastated’ McMahon said his side got ‘outrun’ and out-thought’ at Dorking and that they lacked ‘passion’ and ‘desire.’
"This is the worst I have felt in my whole football career right now,” he said. “I have never ever felt like this.
"We have not got enough character, we concede a goal and we fold.
"There is a lack of togetherness and character in the group at the minute.
"We have to bounce back Tuesday night, we have to show courage, forget the result, I want to see a performance, I want to see a team that represents what we are about.”
Chesterfield will also be aiming to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season on Saturday against Maidenhead United.