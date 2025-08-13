Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 6
Conceded his first goals of the season here. Should he have gone long instead of into Dunkley for the second goal? Saved well twice from Lewis and once from Sweeney in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
Given his injury problems last season, it was thought he might be given a breather with Saturday in mind. But he started and completed 90 minutes. He was bright and breezy, got up and down, and provided an outlet with crosses. Photo: Tom Morris
3. Chey Dunkley 5
It was his error in possession at the back that presented Evans with a chance to double the lead and he took it. It was a very uncharacteristic mistake but he will shrug it off no bother. Forced Stags man of the match Roberts into a stunning reaction save with a close-range header which zipped up off the surface in the first-half. He'll bounce back. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Kyle McFadzean 6
Perhaps caught a bit flat-footed for the early opener but Oates took it well. He didn't let it affect him and he responded positively, playing the ball out from the back confidently and getting tight to people. Photo: Tina Jenner