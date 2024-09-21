Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Flynn said his side’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield was an ‘unbelievable point.’

The Spireites had more than 60% possession but couldn’t extend their lead after Dilan Markanday’s first-half opener and then they conceded a sloppy equaliser early after the break.

The draw leaves Town ninth in the table after seven matches, while the Robins are 17th.

“It's an unbelievable point, coming here with all the resources they have,” Flynn told Gloucestershire Live. “I am very proud of my players today. We've had to tweak one or two things. I thought we were solid and the only chances they had really were from our mistakes. The sooner we cut them out, the more potent we can be going forward. We could have nicked it at the end.”

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Flynn.

Chesterfield had the majority of the ball and Armando Dobra should have put them in front again in the second-half on what was a frustrating afternoon.

Flynn continued: “They average over 60 per cent possession. Let them have it. They have won games with 60 per cent and lost games with 60 per cent. Today they have drawn. For us, it's an away point and really it's what we should have had at Salford at least.”

Blues boss Paul Cook has said his team are in a learning and transitional stage and Flynn acknowledged that after the full-time whistle.

He added: “I think they will be there or thereabouts. Look at the bench, (John) Fleck needs to get up to pace, Paddy Madden is back now, (Will) Grigg isn't too far away. They are littered with experienced, good players. If I am honest, it was probably the right time to come here.”