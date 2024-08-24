4 . Chey Dunkley 7

Took responsibility of playing the ball out from the back and did a solid job at it. As always, he flung himself at a few defensive headers (nobody won more aerial duels than him), and was perhaps a tad unlucky not to get the final touch to a set-piece in the first-half. Looked like the equaliser might have unfortunately brushed him on its way in. Photo: Tina Jenner