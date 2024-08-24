Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Ryan Boot 6
Salford didn't really stretch him, leaving him with just bits and pieces to do. One miskick went unpunished in the first-half, as did one throw out late on. Not much he could have done about the equaliser. Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
Just like at Crewe, he took up a position high up the pitch and he was a decent outlet in the first-half, with one or two crosses causing problems. Slowed down a touch in the second-half but continues to improve. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 6
Rarely looked in any danger until Kelly N'Mai got the better of him late on for the equaliser. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Chey Dunkley 7
Took responsibility of playing the ball out from the back and did a solid job at it. As always, he flung himself at a few defensive headers (nobody won more aerial duels than him), and was perhaps a tad unlucky not to get the final touch to a set-piece in the first-half. Looked like the equaliser might have unfortunately brushed him on its way in. Photo: Tina Jenner
