‘Unbelievable character’ - Chesterfield midfielder praises team spirit in dramatic win against Eastleigh
Ollie Banks praised Chesterfield’s ‘unbelievable character’ in Saturday’s dramatic win against Eastleigh.
The Spireites trailed 2-0 at half-time but scored three times in the second-half to secure a memorable victory.
“We showed unbelievable character,” Banks told BBC Radio Sheffield.
“Between ourselves at half-time we just said look after each other, don’t get down, don’t have any negativity and just keep going, and that is exactly what we did. You have to find that inner belief and believe in your teammates because they are such a good set of lads and we work very hard on and off the pitch.”
Former Town players Kairo Mitchell and Charlie Carter were on target in the first 45 minutes for the visitors.
Banks, who said he was ‘touch and go’ to be fit for the game, continued: “We know that first-half was not good enough, although we played some good stuff at times. But we can’t give them two easy goals like that. Although we are happy we should never go 2-0 down here.”
Ryan Colclough pulled a goal back and then grabbed another on 89 minutes to take his tally to six in a Blues shirt.
“Our first goal was early enough for us to get back in the game and get the other goals that we needed,” Banks said. “When that first goal went in I thought ‘we have got them here’. You could feel it and sense it.
“We have just got to stick to what we do and not get impatient and I think we did that.”
Andy Dallas came off the bench to hit the winner in the 94th minute and, with Woking being defeated at Notts County, it means Chesterfield are now third with three matches remaining.
Banks added: “I am buzzing for Dallo. He was probably unlucky to come out of the team a little bit. But he has not got his head down, he has come on and given everyone that lift that we needed.”