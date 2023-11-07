Unbeaten Chesterfield put five past Anstey Nomads

​Chesterfield Ladies continued their excellent run of form on Sunday afternoon as they defeated Anstey Nomads Women 5-0 away from home in the East Midlands Women’s Premier Division.

​First-half goals from Georgina Williams, Millie Standen and Sophie Marshall plus a late second half brace from top goal scorer Imogen Fowler secured all three points on the road for Mitch Wilson’s side.

Sunday’s victory means that the Blues are still undefeated in the league this season. The win also lifts Chesterfield Ladies back up to second position in the league table where they sit two points behind Lincoln United Women.

The Blues made a blistering start to the match and almost took the lead after just 12 seconds when Fowler’s shot from the edge of the penalty area cannoned back off the post.

Chesterfield won comfortably at Anstey Nomads. Photo by Matt Rhodes.

The visitors soon secured the opening goal of the match. After 11 minutes, midfielder Maddie Falleth surged past two opponents before setting up Williams with an exquisite through ball and Williams showed great composure to confidently slot the ball into the back of the net for her fifth goal of the season.

The visitors doubled their advantage only two minutes later. This time a through ball allowed skipper Standen to break free of the Anstey defence and she placed the ball expertly past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Anstey hit the post soon afterwards but Chesterfield responded with a third goal as Marshall fired into the top corner just 20 minutes in.

To make matters worse for the hosts, their goalkeeper had to be substituted due to an injury just before the half hour mark. With no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, Anstey’s captain took hold of the gloves to go in between the sticks.

Anstey did come close again to narrowing the losing margin shortly before half-time when a 20 yard effort forced Nic Stokes into an excellent save.

The second half was a more competitive affair and saw great opportunities created by both teams in front of goal.

Stokes was called into action once again in the 54th minute when she superbly rushed off her line and blocked an Anstey striker’s effort after a quick counter-attack put her clean through on goal.

The visitors responded by creating two golden opportunities to kill the game off. In the 58th minute, Fowler’s smart pass set up Williams in a great position but her shot inside the penalty area was steered just wide of the target.

Marshall then scooped an effort just over the cross bar as she looked for her second.

Stokes produced an excellent double save to secure a well-deserved clean sheet, before the visitors responded by wrapping the game up in the blink of an eye.

Substitute Kath Connell’s pin-point pass left Fowler with the goal at her mercy and she made no mistake in burying the ball into the bottom corner to make it 4-0 after 86 minutes.

