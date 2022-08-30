Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts took the lead just before half-time through Toby Mullarkey but the Spireites completed the fightback with two quick goals from Tyrone Williams and Kabongo Tshimanga just after the break.

Defeat for the Robins means they are yet to win in six this season and find themselves 19th.

"We are hurting because we haven’t deserved to lose that game and we have not got our just deserts, I feel, at the start of this season,” Parkinson said.

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson.

“It was unacceptable how we started the second-half. We can’t start halves like that. We have got a young group and they have got to learn these things.

"I thought we were superb in the first-half and I thought we did really well in the second-half apart from that opening five minutes.

"Chesterfield are going great guns and there was nothing in the game. We were certainly not sitting back taking all the pressure, they had moments, but so did we.

"It was a really good game to watch but obviously a massively disappointing result though.”

He added: "I think they (Chesterfield) will be there or thereabouts, they are a decent team. Paul Cook is renowned for getting his teams to play good football but I think you have watched us go toe-to-toe with them. I would not say there was a massive difference between the two teams today.