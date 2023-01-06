Two more players are added to Matlock Town ranks while loan striker stays on

Karl Demidh has signed for Matlock.

Striker Karl Demidh has signed from United Counties League Premier Division Quorn and midfielder Harrison Taylor has been at Wisbech Town.

Demidh, a football coach at Loughborough University, has been a consistent goalscorer around the East Midlands non league scene during the past decade listing clubs like Grantham Town, Belper Town, Shepshed Dynamo, Loughborough Dynamo, Sheffield and Mickleover amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor was at Wisbech at the end of last season when the Fenmen failed in their bid to keep their step four status, being relegated from the NPL Division One Midlands. More recently he has been playing in the Trent University teams in Nottingham.

Gladiators boss Martin Carruthers says he has two players now with him who have done well against his sides in the past.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Karl in, I’ve known him for years and he’s always been a thorn in my side.

He’s got experience, personality and he’s a proven goalscorer having scored 21 for Quorn this season. He can create chances but he’s also that fox in the box that every side needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrison played against Ilkeston for Wisbech in the last game of the season when Ilkeston won the league and he did really well. He caught my eye.

"He’s up at Nottingham Trent University but has been training with Notts County who alerted me to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s got bags of pedigree, he’s a hungry fit lad who should fit in well.”

Meanwhile, Carruthers says he is “absolutely delighted” to have secured the extended loan of striker Eddie Church from Bradford (Park Avenue) for another month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church scored three times in three league games for the Gladiators in his initial month on loan at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Carruthers said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have got this deal across the line. To be honest I knew very little about him when I arrived but he got the two goals in my first match in charge against Belper and has looked really sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad