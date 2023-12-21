Two more Chesterfield players have signed new contracts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tyrone Williams and Mike Jones have extended their stays at the Spireites until summer 2025. The pair were set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

The duo follow Darren Oldaker, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough, Joe Quigley and Jamie Grimes in signing on the dotted line in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, 29, signed for a fee from Solihull Moors in November 2021 and has since made more than 60 appearances. The centre-back has been in fine form this season and had started nine out of 10 matches before missing the last five with a thigh injury. However, he is back in training now.

Mike Jones has signed a new contract at Chesterfield.

Jones, 36, is in his second season with Chesterfield, having joined on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The central midfielder has been a key cog in the side, making almost 50 appearances. He has just served a two-match ban but he is available again.

News of both contracts will no doubt be welcomed by Spireites fans and it continues the club’s proactive approach when it comes to new deals.

Other players whose contracts expire next summer are Ryan Boot, Jeff King, Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Laurence Maguire, Branden Horton, Bailey Clements, Ollie Banks, Armando Dobra and Harley Curtis. The loans of Harry Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton will also end when the campaign finishes.