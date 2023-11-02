Two more Chesterfield matches have been selected for live TV coverage.

Town’s home game against Solihull Moors, who are currently fourth, will be shown on TNT Sports on Monday, January 1 with a 3pm kick-off.

The Spireites' away trip to title rivals Barnet on Saturday, January 20 has also been selected, with the kick-off time moved to 5.30pm.

The National League said in a statement: “The New Year will get off to a flyer with Chesterfield hosting Solihull Moors on January 1, before a potentially huge game involving the leaders a few weeks later. On January 20, the current top two collide with Barnet at home to Paul Cook’s Spireites - it’s too early to call but could this one have a big impact on the destination of the title?”

Chesterfield are currently top of the National League.

The Blues are also on TNT Sports on Saturday, November 18 when they travel to Southend United (3pm KO), but that had already been confirmed.