News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Two more Chesterfield matches selected for live coverage on TNT Sports - including title rivals clash

Two more Chesterfield matches have been selected for live TV coverage.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Town’s home game against Solihull Moors, who are currently fourth, will be shown on TNT Sports on Monday, January 1 with a 3pm kick-off.

The Spireites' away trip to title rivals Barnet on Saturday, January 20 has also been selected, with the kick-off time moved to 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National League said in a statement: “The New Year will get off to a flyer with Chesterfield hosting Solihull Moors on January 1, before a potentially huge game involving the leaders a few weeks later. On January 20, the current top two collide with Barnet at home to Paul Cook’s Spireites - it’s too early to call but could this one have a big impact on the destination of the title?”

Most Popular
Chesterfield are currently top of the National League.Chesterfield are currently top of the National League.
Chesterfield are currently top of the National League.

The Blues are also on TNT Sports on Saturday, November 18 when they travel to Southend United (3pm KO), but that had already been confirmed.

And Paul Cook’s men are ITV1 this Sunday (12.15pm KO) when they host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round.

Related topics:ChesterfieldBluesPaul CookSpireitesNational League