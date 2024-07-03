Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more Chesterfield matches have been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports.

Last month it was announced that the Spireites’ opening day fixture at home to Swindon Town will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Friday, August 9, kicking-off at 8pm.

And now it has been confirmed that the away trip to Gillingham on Saturday, August 31 will now get underway at 12.30pm. And the home clash against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, September 21 will start at 12.30pm.

Sky Sports and the EFL agreed a new five-year deal recently which will see more than 1,000 matches – which is a record - broadcast live per season. There will be a minimum of 328 Championship games, 248 in League One and 248 in League Two.

Chesterfield won the National League title last year.

Every regular weekend, up to 10 EFL matches will be shown, including up to five Championship fixtures, and five in total across League One and League Two.

During an international break, all fixtures played in League One and League Two will be available for broadcast on Sky Sports, the majority of these in the Saturday 3pm slot. At least one match from each division will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football, with the remaining matches available to stream via Sky Sports+.