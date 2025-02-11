Two key players set to return from injury for Chesterfield this month

Two key Chesterfield players are set to return from injury this month.

The Spireites have been ravaged by injuries this season, with up to 14 players out over the Christmas and new year period. The problems started back in pre-season and have carried on long into the campaign, with manager Paul Cook describing the situation as ‘chaos.’

Some of the injuries have been out of their hands, such as Tyrone Williams landing awkwardly on his shoulder or Chey Dunkley’s unfortunate neck issue. But there have been a number of calf setbacks to Will Grigg, Lewis Gordon and Paddy Madden, and those sorts of injuries have been investigated and will continue to be looked into.

The good news is that the main bulk of the injuries have healed, with Williams, Ryan Colclough, Jenson Metcalfe and Madden all back in the fold. And they are set to be boosted by two more later this month with Grigg and Gordon closing in on returns. Left-back Gordon impressed since signing in the summer after leaving Bristol Rovers, starting every league game before being forced off against Carlisle United in the middle of December, while Grigg had netted 10 times before he was sidelined.

Will Grigg is edging closer to full fitness.

"Lewis Gordon is very close,” he has started doing a little bit of jogging,” Danny Webb told the DT after the win against Doncaster Rovers. “I think his date to return is February 17th for full training. Grigg’s return to training is February 24th I think.”

Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ash Palmer, Michael Jacobs, Bailey Hobson and Kane Drummond are all fit but have not been selected, although Michael Jacobs did replace John Fleck on the bench against Doncaster following his medical incident.