Defenders Will Evans and Tyler Denton have both joined the Iron as they bid to return to the National League after being relegated to the National League North this season.

The free transfer pair have both signed one-year deals.

Centre-back Evans, 31, who left the Spireites to join Boreham Wood two years ago, said: "It's obviously a big club that has been under some difficult times recently. Hopefully, with the signings coming in, we can bounce back up the leagues.

Will Evans.

"Straight away there are good intentions being put out to the rest of the league where Scunthorpe are at. It's pleasing for me personally, because you want to be playing at the top end of any league, so hopefully we can be right up there.

"We had the best defensive record in the division last season (at Boreham Wood). With the likes of Wrexham and Notts County in there, I think that's a great achievement for the club, and from a personal point of view being a defender.

"Hopefully my experience can help guide the club back to winning ways and back to the top end, and then hopefully back into the National League one year from now and then push on again. It's a big club, with a big fan base, and we should have ambitions of that."

Left-back Denton had a brief spell at the Blues in the 2020/2021 season but only made a handful of appearances. The 27-year-old joins Scunthorpe from King’s Lynn Town.