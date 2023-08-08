The official list is yet to be announced but both strikers are missing off the back of the matchday programme from the game against Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

Rowe’s number eight shirt has been taken by Darren Oldaker, while Asante’s number 19 remains unallocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither Asante or Rowe played any part in the first-team’s pre-season and their contracts expire next summer.

Akwasi Asante. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Asante has had minor surgery on a groin injury recently and Rowe has been training with the under-23s to improve his fitness after a long time out.

The pair could perhaps still be given numbers when the list is finalised but it does put a question mark next to their Chesterfield futures.

And with the Spireites preferring to play with just the one striker, with Will Grigg, Joe Quigley and Harley Curtis already on the books, and with one more likely to come in, that raises more doubts about whether they are part of manager Paul Cook’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, things can change quickly in football, Asante was transfer-listed last season before being removed after impressing, so Town fans will have to wait to see how the situation pans out.

Other changes to the squad numbers include: