Two Chesterfield strikers appear to be heading for exit door

Akwasi Asante and Danny Rowe appear to have played for Chesterfield for the last time.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

The strikers, who are both out of contract next summer, are working their way back to full fitness but it looks like they won’t feature for the Spireites when they do return.

Neither of them took part in pre-season, with Asante having minor surgery on a groin injury, and Rowe aiming to overcome a health issue.

Both of them have not been given a squad number and coach Danny Webb has hinted that their time at the club is coming to an end.

Akwasi Asante. Picture: Tina Jenner.Akwasi Asante. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Akwasi Asante. Picture: Tina Jenner.
He told the media after the win against Oxford City on Tuesday night: "Akwasi and Rowe are still sort of getting up to speed and it is one of them where will they still be a part of our squad going forward? Probably not, but they are still in the building.”

Asked if they could go out on loan, Webb added: “I think that is between the manager and the players. They have always been good lads around the place, contributed a lot, but with the squad we have got and, most importantly, our league position, we are doing alright.”

Asante, 30, joined Chesterfield for a fee in November 2020 from Gloucester City and has gone on to score 21 goals in 65 games but he has struggled with niggling injuries since rupturing his ACL in April 2021, making just 18 appearances last season.

Rowe, 33, signed from Bradford City for a fee in April 2021 but has only made 26 appearances in total, scoring 10 times, after struggling with his health since October 2021.

