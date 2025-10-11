Vontae Daley-Campbell in action against Salford City. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield will be without two players due to suspensions for next weekend’s game against Fleetwood Town.

An Ollie Turton own goal and a close-range finish from Ronan Darcy handed the Spireites a 2-0 win against Salford City on Saturday, moving them up three places into sixth in the League Two table.

But in the victory Tom Naylor and Vontae Daley-Campbell both collected their fifth yellow cards in the league, triggering one-match bans, which means they will miss the home match against Fleetwood.

Naylor was booked early on for a challenge on Daniel Udoh, with the home faithful and the Chesterfield bench actually claiming it was a foul the other way. Referee Oliver Mackey, who went off injured before half-time, frustrated the Spireites with some of his decision-making, which included booking Paul Cook, after the Blues boss let him know his thoughts after that yellow for Naylor.

Mackey was replaced by fourth official Sam Wesson and he would later book Daley-Campbell in the latter stages. Daley-Campbell’s ban means Devan Tanton is likely to get a start next week, while John Fleck could come in for Naylor.

As for the win against Salford, it was a hard-fought victory, with Turton turning into his own net from a Liam Mandeville corner on 62 minutes before Ronan Darcy made it 2-0 from close-range after the visitors failed to deal with James Berry’s cross. There was a great save from Zach Hemming, who denied Udoh at 1-0, which proved vital. After losing 6-2 at Colchester United last week, it was the perfect way to bounce back.

Webb said: “Great performance, even better result. This time last week there were a lot of depressed Spireites on that team bus. You can’t underestimate the importance of that game Tuesday (1-0 win against Burton Albion in EFL Trophy) just to give lads a bit of game-time and it just gets that Colchester game out of your system a little bit.

“Everyone was on the floor on Sunday morning and Monday morning - it was tough. But clean sheet Tuesday, clean sheet today, it was a really solid professional performance. It was not a week of slamming the players, that comes from the experience of the manager, actually they needed a bit of love, we got an arm around them, we encouraged them, got the enthusiasm going again. It just shows a week is a long time in football but now we have got to back that up against Fleetwood.”