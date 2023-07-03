Two Chesterfield players make the National League's most expensive starting line-up, plus the Rochdale, Hartlepool United, Ebbsfleet United and Eastleigh players who make the eleven
What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?
The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across National League?
Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk.
This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and features high-profile Chesterfield signings Will Grigg and Tom Naylor, with Naylor being classed as the league’s most valuable player.
Overall the team is said to be worth £2.7m.
