Chesterfield's Tom Naylor is said to be the most valuable player in the National League following his transfer from Wigan Athletic.Chesterfield's Tom Naylor is said to be the most valuable player in the National League following his transfer from Wigan Athletic.
Two Chesterfield players make the National League's most expensive starting line-up, plus the Rochdale, Hartlepool United, Ebbsfleet United and Eastleigh players who make the eleven

Making up fantasy sides is something we’ve all done – especially during the close season when we’re all badly missing our football.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Jul 2022, 06:51 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:58 BST

What is the best starting side for your club, or even around the league? What would be the best side of only English players, or players under or over the age of 30?

The combinations are as endless as your imagination. But what would the most expensive starting line-up across National League?

Here we bring you the answers, based on the valuations set by the transfermark.co.uk.

This side is based on a 4-2-3-1 formation and features high-profile Chesterfield signings Will Grigg and Tom Naylor, with Naylor being classed as the league’s most valuable player.

Overall the team is said to be worth £2.7m.

Give you us your views via our social media channels. And if you fancy creating your own fantasy eleven around National League, email it in to [email protected]

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £129,000

1. Joel Dixon (Hartlepool United)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £129,000 Photo: George Wood

Position: Right-back Value: £215,000

2. Lee Hodson (Eastleigh)

Position: Right-back Value: £215,000 Photo: Jack Thomas

Position: Central defender Value: £215,000

3. Jack Wakely (Ebbsfleet United)

Position: Central defender Value: £215,000 Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Central defender Value: £193,000

4. Sam Roscoe (Altrincham)

Position: Central defender Value: £193,000 Photo: Clive Brunskill

