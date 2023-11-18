Paul Cook said Chesterfield had earnt the right to have an off-day as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Southend United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Grigg gave the Spireites the lead in the first-half but they conceded twice in three second-half minutes at Roots Hall. It means their 15-match unbeaten run comes to an end but they remain top by five points.

“Sick, disappointed, sick,” Cook said at full-time.

"We got to a stage in the game where I felt we were okay, without playing well, we never played well today, we never got going. We never had any type of dominance or security in the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To give the two goals away is not nice. They are just two absolutely bad goals. Rather than get into my own stuff I would much rather compliment Southend. It was a great atmosphere in the stadium.

"We have had loads of plaudits lately, we have had national media and everything, so today is Kevin’s day with his players and supporters and we wish them well.

There was little action early in the second-half until Branden Horton gave a penalty away and then a deflected second goal turned the scoreline around.

Cook continued: "Our lads have earnt one or two of these days. We have got to accept that. Does it make it right? No. But unfortunately it has not happened to us. I don’t want to whinge. The referee didn’t cost us the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should have gone on and scored the second and third goal but we were just giving the ball away all the time and then the two goals are what they are,

"There was nothing in the game, for both teams. It was a bit like to Altrincham in the second-half where you are watching going ‘urgh’ so today we lick our wounds. But I certainly want to play Southend a massive compliment to say well done.”