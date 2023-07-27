The 2023/2024 National League season gets underway on Saturday, August 5.

Ahead of the big kick-off, we spoke to TNT Sports pundit, Adam Virgo, for his expert view on what we can expect this campaign...

Which teams do you think are title contenders and why?

National League pundit, Adam Virgo, pictured right.

Chesterfield for me will start as favourites for the league. They had an excellent season last year and on another day could have won that promotion final. I think there is a real belief now they can do it and the way Paul Cook has them playing they should be up there.

I like what Oldham Athletic have done with their signings, they had a huge turnover last mid-season and again this summer. David Unsworth wanted it to be his own squad and now it is. I think he has learnt a lot about the league and now shouldn't be caught out with how competitive it is.I would like to see Boreham Wood have a crack at being involved in the title race this season. They are always a solid side without the ball, they had the best defence last season with the most clean sheets. I like who they have signed. Luke Garrard is an experienced manager at this level.

Who do you fancy for the play-offs?

Woking had an excellent season last year and they are clearly a club that is going in the right direction. They have been very competitive in the transfer market again. My only worry is teams will now know what to expect from them.

Barnet again will be strong. I have always been a huge fan of Dean Brennan and the job he has done, especially from the mess they were in a couple of seasons ago.I would expect Hartlepool and Rochdale to be there or thereabouts, I love John Askey as a manager, I was surprised to see him go at York City, and that almost cost them their place in the league.

Who do you think might get relegated and why?

I always worry about Aldershot Town every season. I like the club a lot and they produce good individual players. They always seem to find a burst in the season with results that keep their head above water but this could be the season they are caught out.

Wealdstone have a brilliant manager but the part-time set-up is always a worry even though they have always played a great brand of football.

Dorking Wanderers were my favourite team to watch last season but again you worry about the attack v defence type of football and worry the amount of goals conceded could cost them.

Oxford City and Kidderminster Harriers would be my others to worry about relegation. I know Oxford’s Ross Jenkins from my B licence and he has a good idea of how he wants to play. I love tha Kidderminster are back in the National League again but can see them struggling this season.

Who could be a darkhorse for promotion and why?

Ebbsfleet United could be seen as the ones to watch. The style of football Dennis Kutrieb played to get promoted was brilliant and the club is in a very good place with a lot of momentum going forward. I spoke with the club before their FA Cup game last season vs Fleetwood Town and they had so many great ideas of how to take the club forward – I was very impressed.

Who do you think could overachieve?

Southend United as long as Kevin Maher and his staff stay at the club. I can't heap enough praise on Kevin for the job he has done at that club. Yes, they have lost players over the summer and they may have tough times ahead with a possible points deduction but even if they stay in the league it will still be an overachievement,

Who do you think might underachieve?

Possibly Bromley. They have to find more goals outside Michael Cheek this season. Andy Woodman has always been competitive since he took the job but the loss of a couple of key players including Omar Sowunmi in particular will be hard to replace.

Which players are you expecting big seasons from?

Chesterfield’s Armando Dobra is one. I spoke about him a lot last season. His goal in the final is what he is all about.

Another one is Manny Dieseruvwe at Hartlepool United. I have always been a big fan of his, especially the last two seasons. The way Askey plays will complement his game well. He did really well for Halifax last season and I expect a good return of goals again.